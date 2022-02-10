Watch
NewsPoliticalElections Local

Actions

Wisconsin election conspiracy theorist Timothy Ramthun running for governor

items.[0].image.alt
State of Wisconsin, TMJ4 editing
Rep. Timothy Ramthun
Timothy Ramthun
Posted at 9:33 AM, Feb 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-10 10:33:22-05

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin lawmaker who has won praise from former President Donald Trump for his attempts to illegally reverse President Joe Biden’s win in Wisconsin has filed paperwork to run for governor.

State Rep. Timothy Ramthun was also disciplined last month by Republican leadership over false election claims. The conspiracy theorist filed paperwork Thursday with the state creating a gubernatorial campaign committee.

Ramthun did not immediately return a message seeking comment Thursday. His entry into the race would shake up the Republican primary. The winner of the Aug. 9 primary will advance to take on Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who has been running as a defender of democracy.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Wiinter Olympics 480x360.png

2022 Winter Olympics: See the latest updates from Beijing