Wisconsin Democrats vie for edge in crowded Senate race

Andrew Harnik/AP
FILE - Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Feb. 8, 2022. Democrats are fighting for a way to break out to be the one to take on Johnson in a race expected to be one of the most expensive and tightest in the country. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Posted at 11:52 AM, Mar 14, 2022
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democrats in the crowded primary race for U.S. Senate in Wisconsin are trying to distinguish themselves through traditional campaign tactics, like million-dollar television ad buys and policy papers.

But they are also doing more unusual things like selling non-fungible tokens, playing rock songs and releasing folksy online videos. With the Aug. 9 primary still nearly five months away, polls show roughly half of voters still haven’t made up their mind. Democrats are fighting for a way to break out to be the one to take on Republican Sen. Ron Johnson in a race expected to be one of the most expensive and tightest in the country.

