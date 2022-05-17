Watch
NewsPoliticalElections Local

Actions

Wisconsin Democratic Senate candidate Lasry delays filing

Alex Lasry
TMJ4
Alex Lasry
Alex Lasry
Posted at 12:36 PM, May 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-17 13:36:46-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Millionaire Wisconsin Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Alex Lasry will not have to report his financial assets until after the Aug. 9 primary, winning a delay to submitting the form that was due Monday.

Lasry is on leave from his job as an executive with the Milwaukee Bucks. He has put nearly $6 million of his own money into the race so far.

He is one of several Democratic candidates seeking to unseat Republican Sen. Ron Johnson. Lasry spokesman Thad Nation told the Wisconsin State Journal that the campaign was “waiting for additional required information in order to complete the financial disclosure form.”

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

bee.png

Local News

Watch the MPS Spelling Bee Finals this weekend on TMJ4.com