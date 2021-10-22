Watch
Wisconsin audit finds elections are 'safe and secure'

Wong Maye-E/AP
FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2020 file photo, poll workers sort out early and absentee ballots at the Kenosha Municipal building on Election Day in Kenosha, Wis. Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul asked a court to block subpoenas issued by an attorney hired by Republicans to lead an investigation into the 2020 presidential election that was won by President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E File)
Posted at 4:58 PM, Oct 22, 2021
MADISON — A highly anticipated nonpartisan audit of the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin did not identify any widespread fraud in the battleground state, which a key Republican legislative leader says shows that the state's elections are "safe and secure."

The report released Friday by the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau did make dozens of recommendations on how the state might improve its elections. Republican state Sen. Robert Cowles, who co-chairs the Legislature's Audit Committee, says he hopes the report leads to bipartisan fixes for the issues the audit identified, but that the state's elections, overall, are "safe and secure."

Wisconsin is one of several states pursuing investigations into the 2020 presidential election.

