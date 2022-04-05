Wisconsin appeals court race takes partisan turn

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — A court of appeals race covering southeastern Wisconsin that took a sharp partisan turn and featured ads referring to the Waukesha Christmas parade killings was to be decided Tuesday.

The winner will be elected to a six-year term on the second-highest court in the state. The officially nonpartisan Wisconsin Court of Appeals District II race pits incumbent Appeals Court Judge Lori Kornblum against Waukesha County Circuit Judge Maria Lazar. Democrats are backing Kornblum, while Republicans are lined up behind Lazar.

The four judges in the appeals court district, based in Waukesha, hear cases from 12 southeastern Wisconsin counties, excluding Milwaukee County.

