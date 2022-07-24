WATCH: Highlights from TMJ4's Republican governor primary debate

MILWAUKEE — Three of the candidates looking to run for governor of Wisconsin against incumbent Tony Evers faced off in a debate hosted by TMJ4 News at Marquette University Sunday evening.

TMJ4's Charles Benson and Shannon Sims moderated the primetime debate on Sunday, July 24th at Marquette’s Varsity Theatre.

The following candidates attended the debate: Former Lt. Governor Rebecca Kleefisch, Michels Corporation co-owner Tim Michels, and State. Rep. Timothy Ramthun.

TMJ4 News hopes the debate, and how the candidates answer tough questions, will help voters decide who they will vote for in the coming elections.

The primary among the Republican candidates for governor is scheduled for Aug. 9. The winner of that primary will face off against Gov. Tony Evers in the Nov. 8 general election.

Below are some of the top video highlights from the night.

MUST-WATCH MOMENTS:

Rebecca Kleefisch

Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch said that one of her goals as governor would be to eventually eliminate the state income tax, which amounts to billions of dollars each year.

Kleefisch also commented on the abortion debate, arguing that "being pro-life means being pro-woman and pro-baby."

Tim Michels

Businessman Tim Michels criticized sitting Gov. Tony Evers, saying he had been "weak from COVID to Kenosha."

Michels also had harsh words for Milwaukee Public Schools, saying the district was "utterly failing" Milwaukee students.

Timothy Ramthun

State Rep. Tim Ramthun wanted to talk about adoption as it relates to the abortion debate, arguing that the costs and bureaucracy associated with the process both need to be reduced.

Ramthun also took issue with ballot drop boxes, saying "hundreds of thousands of ballots" were stuffed into the boxes with no way to tell "legal and illegal."

