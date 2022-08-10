TMJ4 News breaks down the 2022 Wisconsin primary election results

Tuesday was a big win for Republican businessman Tim Michels.

He spent millions of dollars of his own money and he picked up the endorsement of former president Donald Trump to beat Rebecca Kleefisch. Michels now faces Democratic Governor Tony Evers in November.

In the Democratic U.S. Senate primary, Mandela Barnes easily won the top spot to face Republican Senator Ron Johnson in the general election in November.

Barnes had 78% of the vote, winning in a landslide after his top three challengers dropped out and endorsed him.

There are 90 days to go until Election Day.

TMJ4's Chief Political Reporter Charles Benson talked with Milwaukee Democratic State Representative and former Lieutenant Governor candidate David Bowen and Republican strategist and an advisor to Tim Michels' campaign Bill McCoshen.

Michels wasted no time going after Evers.

"I'll tell you what, Tony Evers, he has failed the people of Wisconsin from Covid to Kenosha he's been a weak leader. We are going to make him an unessential worker come November," Michels said Tuesday evening.

And it is game on between Barnes and Johnson. Barnes told his supporters he is ready to take on Johnson.

"The one thing he does not understand is that each and every one of us, in every community across this great state, has so much more in common with one another than we will ever have with a self-serving out-of-touch politician like Ron Johnson," he said.

