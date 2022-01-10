Three more candidates turn in signatures to get on Milwaukee mayoral ballot

MILWAUKEE — One day before the deadline, four candidates for Milwaukee mayor have turned in the necessary 1,500 signatures to get on the ballot.

Ieshuh Griffin was the first person to do so. Since her, Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson, former Alderman Bob Donovan, and Alderwoman Marina Dimitrijevic have all turned in their signatures.

These signatures will put the candidates on the Feb. 15 primary ballot.

Candidates that have yet to turn in their signatures as of the publishing of this article include: activist Nick McVey, teacher Sheila Conley-Patterson, entrepreneur Michael Sampson, Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas, State Senator Lena Taylor, Milwaukee City Attorney Tearman Spencer, businessman Joel Paplham, and activist Wenona Gardner.

