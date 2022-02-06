Watch
NewsPoliticalElections Local

Actions

State AG races become litmus test for GOP election claims

items.[0].image.alt
Pixabay
vote
Posted at 8:43 AM, Feb 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-06 09:43:40-05

WISCONSIN — Races for state attorneys general are emerging as important battlegrounds this year as Republicans seek to expand their reach in the office sometimes referred to as “the people's lawyer.”

Democrats are concerned about the emergence of far-right candidates running for attorney general and what that could mean for election challenges related to the 2024 presidential election.

Tight races are expected this year in Michigan, Nevada and Wisconsin, where Democrats won the job four years ago.

But there could be major shifts even in some states where Republicans already hold the office because loyalty to former President Donald Trump has become a litmus test in some GOP primaries.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Wiinter Olympics 480x360.png

2022 Winter Olympics: See the latest updates from Beijing