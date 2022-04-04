Souls to the Polls offering free rides to polling locations on Election Day

MILWAUKEE — Outside of St. Gabriel's Church of God, Nita Joyner is returning from early voting.

“We are voting for a new mayor, so it’s very important," said Joyner.

Her ride, volunteers with Souls to the Polls, are helping residents with mobility and transportation issues find rides to their polling locations.

A recent State Supreme Court ruling made it mandatory that absentee ballots are to be physically dropped off at a voting location box or mailed in person by the voter. It’s a new rule that Pastor Lee Shaw said is adding barriers.

“If obstacles are put in their way, and they are already disadvantaged because of their disabilities, to me that’s beyond the pale, that’s over the top,” said Shaw.

That’s why volunteers are working around the clock to make sure everyone has an opportunity to vote.

“They are the ones who need services, they need their voices heard because they are more vulnerable,” said Shaw.

On Friday, volunteer Reverend Larry Jackson used his vehicle to take multiple people with mobility issues to their polling location. He said it's all about coming together as a community.

“When you look at the history, people have made many sacrifices in order for us to have the right to vote. It’s very important,” said Rev. Jackson.

Norma Balentine with Souls to the Polls said not only are they offering free rides, but volunteers have been canvassing through neighborhoods to remind people an election is coming up.

“Every election is deeply important but this one is very important, because it’s the first time we are voting for a new mayor in our city in 17 years,” said Balentine.

Souls to the Polls volunteers say they will be out assisting residents throughout Election Day, making sure everyone gets their opportunity to cast their ballot.

“It is even more crucial in this very heightened partisan moment that everyone vote to ensure our democracy continues, and that voting is strengthen and not weakened,” said Balentine.

If you need a ride to a polling site call, 414-383-1821.

Here's how to vote in the Spring Election on Tuesday, April 5

The Spring Election is Tuesday, April 5 and residents across Southeast Wisconsin are getting ready to vote.

Below is what you need to know to vote by absentee ballot, early voting and in-person on Election Day.

Absentee ballots

Thursday, March 31 is the deadline is request an absentee ballot by email, mail, online or fax. If you request a ballot by mail, a photo of an ID can be uploaded.

24-hour unstaffed drop boxes are closed this election to due a court order. Absentee ballots may be returned to any early voting location during voting hours.

Early voting

Early voting has begun and runs through Saturday, April 2. Voter registration including address changes end on Friday, April 1.

Three sites are open for early voting Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on weekends 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.:

Midtown Center at 5700 W. Capitol Dr.

Zablocki Library at 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave.

Frank Zeidler Municipal Building at 841 N. Broadway - Room 102

There are six other sites where there is early voting, open Monday through Friday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.:

Bay View Library at 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

East Library at 2320 N. Cramer St.

Good Hope Library at 7717 W. Good Hope Road

Tippecanoe Library at 3912 S. Howell Ave.

Villard Square Library at 5190 N. 35th St.

Washington Park Library at 2121 N. Sherman Blvd.

All nine early voting sites will also provide drive-up curbside ballot drop off on Saturday, March 26, and Saturday, April 2, from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Polls on Election Day

Polls are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, April 5. You must bring your photo ID to vote. Find your polling place at myvote.wi.gov

Click here to view the City of Milwaukee's election website.

