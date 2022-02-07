Watch
Sen. Ron Johnson not fighting to get South Carolina jobs

Jacquelyn Martin/AP
FILE - Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., attends a news conference Feb., 2, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington.Sen. Johnson said he's not fighting to persuade Oshkosh Defense to locate 1,000 jobs in Wisconsin rather than South Carolina, providing an opening for his Democratic challengers to accuse the two-term incumbent of being out of touch with the needs of his state. Johnson told reporters at a news conference Saturday Feb. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin File)
Posted at 11:17 AM, Feb 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-07 12:17:07-05

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin says he’s not fighting to persuade Oshkosh Defense to locate 1,000 jobs in his home state rather than South Carolina.

His remarks at a news conference Saturday provided an opening for Johnson's Democratic challengers to accuse the two-term incumbent of being out of touch with the needs of Wisconsin.

Johnson said he was not trying to get Oshkosh Defense to put the jobs in his hometown of Oshkosh as part of a multibillion-dollar contract the company won last year to build new delivery vehicles for the U.S. Postal Service. The company announced in June that the vehicles would be built in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

