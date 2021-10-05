Watch
Scott Walker's son joins Rebecca Kleefisch gubernatorial campaign

TMJ4
Rebecca Kleefisch announcing her run for Wisconsin governor in September of 2021.
Rebecca Kleefisch
Posted at 3:20 PM, Oct 05, 2021
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Former Republican Gov. Scott Walker's son has joined GOP gubernatorial hopeful Rebecca Kleefisch's campaign.

Kleefisch announced Tuesday that Alex Walker will serve as the campaign's political director. Alex Walker has worked as Republican U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil's campaign manager and on former Republican state Sen. Leah Vukmir's failed U.S. Senate run.

He made headlines in 2017 when he was caught using a state van to move a friend into a Madison apartment. He reimbursed the state $25.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

