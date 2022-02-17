Roth, Wichmann join Wisconsin GOP lieutenant governor race

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Republican state senator from Appleton and a former longshot candidate for governor are running for lieutenant governor in Wisconsin.

State Sen. Roger Roth, a former Senate president and candidate for Congress, was announcing his candidacy for lieutenant governor on Thursday. Earlier this week, former gubernatorial candidate Jonathan Wichmann switched to running for lieutenant governor.

They join a crowded field for the state’s No. 2 spot. The primary is Aug. 9. Also on Thursday, former Gov. Scott Walker endorsed his former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch in the governor's race. She faces state Rep. Timothy Ramthun and former Marine Kevin Nicholson in the GOP primary.

