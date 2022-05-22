Watch
Republicans reject recalling Biden votes, removing Vos

Andy Manis/AP
Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos talks to the media after Gov. Tony Evers addressed a joint session of the Legislature in the Assembly chambers during the governor's State of the State speech at the state Capitol Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
Posted at 9:04 AM, May 22, 2022
WISCONSIN — Wisconsin Republicans have rejected calls to rescind the state’s Electoral College votes cast for President Joe Biden and to remove Robin Vos as speaker of the state Assembly.

Delegates at the state party’s annual convention outside of Madison on Saturday rejected those two resolutions while adopting nearly four dozen others that include calling for every ballot in the state to be cast on paper and hand-counted on Election Day.

The resolutions become a part of the party’s platform but are nonbinding.

Nearly all of the measures would require law changes to take effect.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

