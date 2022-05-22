Republicans reject recalling Biden votes, removing Vos

WISCONSIN — Wisconsin Republicans have rejected calls to rescind the state’s Electoral College votes cast for President Joe Biden and to remove Robin Vos as speaker of the state Assembly.

Delegates at the state party’s annual convention outside of Madison on Saturday rejected those two resolutions while adopting nearly four dozen others that include calling for every ballot in the state to be cast on paper and hand-counted on Election Day.

The resolutions become a part of the party’s platform but are nonbinding.

Nearly all of the measures would require law changes to take effect.

