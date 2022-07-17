Watch Now
Republican Sen. Johnson raises more than all Democrats

Sen. Ron Johnson
Jacquelyn Martin/AP
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., attends a Senate Governmental Affairs subcommittee hearing on international mail and the opioid crisis, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington. China said Thursday it is ready to work with the United States in fighting illicit opioid shipments after congressional investigators found that Chinese opioid manufacturers exploit weak screening in the U.S. Postal Service to ship large quantities of illegal drugs to American dealers. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Sen. Ron Johnson
Posted at 11:18 AM, Jul 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-17 12:18:14-04

MILWAUKEE — Incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson collected about $7 million in donations during the second quarter — more than all four of the Democrats running against him combined — although Democrat Alex Lasry did loan his campaign $6.5 million of his own money.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinal reports that the latest campaign finance reports showed Johnson had about $2 million on hand headed into the Aug. 9 primary after spending about $6.5 million on ads during the second quarter.

The top four Democrats together in the race took in $3.7 million in total donations.

Lasry, who is a Milwaukee Bucks executive, actually outspent Johnson at $6.7 million thanks to the personal loan although his campaign brought in only $520,000 in outside donations.

Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes collected $2.1 million in donations and finished the quarter with $1.5 million in hand.

State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski raised $900,000 and loaned her campaign $600,000 to give herself about $460,000 in cash.

Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson collected $230,000, leaving him with $240,000 in cash.

All the Democrats spent more than they brought in during the quarter. Barnes spent $2.2 million, Godlewski invested $2.7 million in her campaign and Nelson spent $530,000.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

