Watch
NewsPoliticalElections Local

Actions

Republican redistricting resolution draws Democratic ire

items.[0].image.alt
Scott Bauer/AP
FILE - This Oct. 10, 2012, file photo shows a man walking by the Wisconsin state Capitol in Madison. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer, File)
Wisconsin State Capitol
Posted at 4:25 PM, Sep 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-23 17:25:19-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A resolution from Wisconsin Republicans calling for new political boundary lines to adhere as closely as possible to existing congressional and legislative districts is drawing criticism from Democrats who have long argued the existing maps are gerrymandered and unconstitutional.

A GOP-controlled state Assembly committee on Thursday approved putting the resolution up for a vote before the full Assembly on Tuesday. It lays out parameters for any maps submitted to the Assembly as it moves ahead with the once-a-decade task of redistricting. One of guidelines in the resolution calls for retaining current districts as much as possible. Democrats don't want new maps based on the current ones.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

grey ryder cup.png

Everything you need to know about the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits