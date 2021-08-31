Watch
NewsPoliticalElections Local

Actions

Republican Rebecca Kleefisch takes steps to run for Wisconsin governor

items.[0].image.alt
Morry Gash/AP
FILE - In this Nov.. 7, 2018 file photo, then Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch speaks at an election night event in Pewaukee, Wis. Kleefisch, who served as lieutenant governor for eight years under former Gov. Scott Walker, filed paperwork last week to run for governor and on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, released more than 50 policy proposals. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)
Rebecca Kleefisch
Posted at 4:17 PM, Aug 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-31 17:17:25-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Rebecca Kleefisch is taking steps toward a run for Wisconsin governor.

She filed paperwork last week for a campaign committee and released policy proposals on Tuesday. Kleefish was lieutenant governor for eight years under former Gov. Scott Walker. She has not formally announced her plans to run.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is up for reelection next year and has announced plans to seek a second term.

Kleefisch spokesman Alec Zimmerman said the filing of paperwork on Aug. 24 was just the “next step” in her consideration of a run.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Nominate your hero for a Positively Milwaukee Award

Nominate your hero for a Positively Milwaukee Award