Watch
NewsPoliticalElections Local

Actions

Republican Martin joins crowded Wisconsin lieutenant governor race

items.[0].image.alt
Kenny Yoo, Milwaukee Business Journal
Will Martin
Will Martin
Posted at 9:58 AM, Dec 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-07 10:58:23-05

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A former official in two prior Republican gubernatorial administrations has joined the crowded GOP lieutenant governor’s race.

Will Martin served under both Tommy Thompson and Scott Walker. He becomes the seventh announced Republican candidate for the position that carries little power or responsibility.

There is also an open primary on the Democratic side. The winners of the Aug. 9 primaries will be paired with the winning gubernatorial candidate from each party. Martin said in launching his candidacy Tuesday that his experience working in both the private sector and in government will inform his work as lieutenant governor.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

macc-480-360.jpeg

The 2021 MACC Star is now on sale