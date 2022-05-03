Watch
Republican governor candidate Tim Michels defends Wisconsin ties

MORRY GASH/AP
Wisconsin Republican U.S. Senate candidate Tim Michels speaks before an event featuring President Bush Friday, Oct. 15, 2004, in Oshkosh, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Posted at 5:56 AM, May 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-03 06:56:39-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican governor candidate Tim Michels has defended his Wisconsin ties saying he still votes and spends the majority of his time in the state.

Michels went on talk radio Monday to address a report by the conservative website Wisconsin Right Now that details more than $30 million in properties Michels bought in New York and Connecticut between 2015 and 2020.

The report also shows his children attended and graduated from high school on the East Coast between 2013 and 2021. Michels is in a four-way Republican primary race for governor.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

