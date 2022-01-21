Watch
NewsPoliticalElections Local

Actions

Rep. Pocan asks Justice Department to investigate fake electors

items.[0].image.alt
AP
In this image from video, Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wis., speaks on the floor of the House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Thursday, April 23, 2020. (House Television via AP)
mark pocan
Posted at 11:34 AM, Jan 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-21 12:34:40-05

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan is asking U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland for a Justice Department investigation into 10 Republican electors who submitted false paperwork last year saying former President Donald Trump had won in the battleground state.

President Joe Biden carried Wisconsin by just under 21,000 votes. The Republicans who met have defended the move saying they were submitting the votes in case Trump’s loss was overturned in courts.

Pocan said in his letter Friday it was imperative for the Justice Department to act “to deter other officials who may seek to engage in election fraud.” Pocan urged Garland to act quickly “for Wisconsin, for the Department, and for the nation.”

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku