Opponents say Wisconsin GOP maps continue gerrymander

Scott Bauer/AP
More than 100 opponents of the Republican redistricting plans vow to fight the maps at a rally ahead of a joint legislative committee hearing in the Wisconsin state Capitol in Madison, Wis. on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer)
Posted at 11:54 AM, Oct 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-28 12:54:56-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Opponents of Wisconsin redistricting plans that would keep solid GOP majorities in place for another decade are railing against the proposals, promising to fight the maps in the Legislature and beyond.

A rally at the Capitol before a joint legislative hearing on the GOP maps attracted more than 100 people. Republican leaders who drew the maps testified that they are fair, legal and based on feedback they considered, including from a commissioned created by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers that submitted alternative proposals.

Republicans unveiled legislative and congressional maps last week that are largely based on the current districts.

