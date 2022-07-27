MILWAUKEE — Nashville leaders are making one last-ditch effort to bring the Republican National Convention to their city, weeks after a GOP committee indicated they wanted Milwaukee to be the host city.

The Nashville Metro Council is scheduled to vote on a proposal to host the RNC during a meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 2, our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal first reported.

This comes after the same council withdrew a similar proposal on July 5. Some on the council said the city doesn't need the tourism boost and doesn't want the added risk of violence.

On July 15, the GOP Site Selection Committee voted to recommend Milwaukee as the host city for the 2024 convention. A final decision will be made by the full Republican National Committee during its summer meeting Aug. 2-5 in Chicago.

The Milwaukee Common Council previously passed 13-0 and Mayor Cavalier Johnson signed the framework agreement for the convention on June 1. The plan is used as a way to lay out what thousands of convention goers can expect in terms of services and resources if the RNC were to take place in the Brew City.

A Republican member of the Nashville Metro Council, Robert Swope, introduced the new proposal to lure the RNC to his city, the Nashville Tennesseean reports. The idea was shut down by another member of the council, Bob Mende, who said "this isn’t considered a serious proposal even by state-level Rs."

Visit Milwaukee hopes the RNC would have an estimated economic impact of just under $200 million and attract 45,000 visitors to Milwaukee.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip