Milwaukee one of 4 host city finalists for 2024 GOP convention: Report

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee is one of four cities in contention to be the host city for the Republican Party's 2024 national convention, according to Politico.

Politico on Friday cited a person similar with a search process. The other cities in contention are Nashville, Pittsburgh and Salt Lake City. The RNC has not made a formal announcement.

Politico reports party officials plan on visiting each city in the coming months before announcing a decision in the spring of 2022.

The chance at being the RNC host city would be a return to the spotlight for Milwaukee after the city largely lost out on acting as host city for the Democratic National Convention for the previous presidential election. Ceremonies and events went mostly virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with then Mayor Tom Barrett and Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers giving speeches to thousands of party members over the big screen.

Milwaukee submitted its bid for the RNC in December of last year. The city's application, which included more than 200 pages, highlighted access to Lake Michigan, entertainment venues, festivals, the culinary scene, the Milwaukee Bucks’ championship, the Wisconsin Center expansion, Fiserv Forum and more.

Gerard Randall was chosen as coordinator for Milwaukee's potential Republican National Convention Host Committee. He currently serves as the executive director of the nonprofit Milwaukee Education Partnership and is the vice-chair of the Republican Party of Wisconsin.

Milwaukee is expected to put in a formal bid for the DNC in the first quarter of 2022.

Politico noted in their report on Friday that Pittsburgh and Milwaukee are in two of the country’s closest battleground states, while Nashville and Salt Lake City are in thoroughly red states, though that doesn't disqualify them from being host city candidates.

