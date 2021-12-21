Report: Republican Party selects potential RNC coordinator

MILWAUKEE — The Republican Party of Wisconsin has selected a coordinator for Milwaukee's potential Republican National Convention Host Committee, according to our partners at Milwaukee Business Journal.

Gerard Randall has been chosen as coordinator. He currently serves as the executive director of the nonprofit Milwaukee Education Partnership and is the vice-chair of the Republican Party of Wisconsin.

“I have responsibilities to work on behalf of the Republican Party of Wisconsin as coordinator of our effort with Visit Milwaukee," Randall told the Milwaukee Business Journal. "We are working diligently to bring the convention to Milwaukee.”

On Dec. 8, the City of Milwaukee submitted its bid to host the 2024 RNC. The application contained more than 200 pages, highlighting the city's access to Lake Michigan, entertainment venues, festivals and more.

Visit Milwaukee is taking the lead on the bid and said the city is bidding for both major party 2024 conventions. Milwaukee was awarded and hosted a scaled down version of the 2020 Democratic National Convention, though the event was mostly virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip