Marquette Law School poll: 60% of Republicans want Trump to run for reelection

MILWAUKEE — A new Marquette Law School poll found that 60 percent of respondents who identified as Republican want former president Donald Trump to run again in 2024.

The poll, released Thursday, found among all respondents regardless of party affiliation, that 71 percent do not want Trump to run again for reelection. 28 percent said they do.

Six percent of Democrats said they are in favor of him running again, the poll found, while 94 percent said they are against him running.

That's compared to 26 percent of independents who said they are in favor of Trump running, and 73 percent who are not.

The poll also compares voting for Trump against current President Joe Biden. The poll found that among Republicans, 73 percent would vote for Trump, 10 percent for Biden and 14 percent for "someone else."

Democrats said 7 percent for Trump, 78 percent for Biden and 11 percent for someone else.

Meanwhile the poll looked at respondents' views of former vice president Mike Pence. It found that among Republicans 64 percent have a favorable opinion of him, while 22 percent have an unfavorable opinion of him.

The poll touched on a number of aspects regarding the public's opinion of political figures ahead of the 2024 election. Click here to read the poll in full.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip