Marquette Law School: Support both for upholding abortion, placing restrictions

MILWAUKEE — A new poll from Marquette Law School found support across the country for both upholding abortion rights and for placing restrictions on abortions.

The poll, released Wednesday morning, comes as the U.S. Supreme Court is set to consider cases regarding restrictions to abortions in Texas and Mississippi. Critical in these decisions by the court is the fate of Roe v. Wade, which made abortion legal in 1973.

The Marquette poll surveyed 1,004 adults in the period Nov. 1-10, 2021.

A new law in Texas which bans abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy is favored by 25% of respondents and opposed by 59%, while 16% say they don’t know, the poll found.

The poll found that "more respondents oppose overturning Roe than would like to see the ruling struck down. But, at the same time, more are in favor of a ban on abortions after 15 weeks of a pregnancy than are opposed."

Almost 75 percent of those who consider themselves “very conservative” favor the Texas law, the poll found, while 90 percent of those saying they are “very liberal” are opposed to the law.

Among Republicans, 50% favor the law and 33% are opposed, the poll found. Among independents who lean Republican, 42% favor the law and 37% are opposed.

Majorities of Democrats, independents who lean Democratic as well as independents who do not lean Republican are opposed to the law.

About 48% of those who describe themselves as “born again” favor the Texas law, while 28% are opposed. Majorities of the other religious groups in the survey are opposed to the law, according to the poll.

Nearly a third of respondents say they haven’t heard enough about Roe v. Wade to have an opinion, the Marquette poll found.

Click here to read Marquette's poll.

