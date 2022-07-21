MILWAUKEE — The second Marquette Law School Poll in two days on abortion in the wake of the Roe v. Wade decision found that there is little evidence to support the ruling changed partisan motivation to vote in the 2022 election.

The polling contrasts speculation that the decision would change voting trends at the polls this November.

Marquette Law's poll released Wednesday meanwhile found a slipping public approval rating on the U.S. Supreme Court following the Roe decision.

Thursday's poll was conducted July 5-12 among 1,003 adults nationwide. The poll has a margin of error of +/-4 percentage points.

They found that Republicans slightly increased their advantage over Democrats in "enthusiasm and projected turnout" in July compared to May. The percentage of respondents saying they are certain to vote this November rose 5 percent among Rs, but 2 percent among Ds.

"The enthusiasm gap between the parties is a substantial 18-percentage-point Republican advantage, while the certainty of voting shows a smaller 5-point Republican edge," the poll's writers point out.

On abortion policy, 28 percent of respondents in the second release from Marquette say the procedure should be legal in all cases. 36 percent meanwhile said it should be legal in most cases, and 27 percent said it should be illegal in most cases. 8 percent said abortion should be illegal in all cases.

View the latest Marquette Poll here.

