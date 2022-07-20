MILWAUKEE — A new Marquette Law School Poll national survey was released Wednesday morning, revealing slipping approval of the U.S. Supreme Court, as well as strong differences over abortion and gun rights.

Approval of the U.S. Supreme Court, Roe v Wade

According to the survey, approval of the U.S. Supreme Court has fallen to 38% and 61% disapprove of how the court is handling its job. In May, 44% approved and in March, 54% approved. This is much different than September 2020 when approval of the court was 66%. The most recent Supreme Court survey was conducted July 5-12, 2022. Marquette says the sharp decline in approval comes after the Roe v. Wade decision.

According to Marquette, prior to the leak of the draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade in March, "65% of those who favored striking down Roe approved of how the Court was handling its job, while 45% of those opposed to overturning Roe approved."

For those who had an opinion on the issue, 36% were in favor of overturning Roe, and 64% opposed striking it down, Marquette says.

The survey revealed 81% said they had read or heard about the decision to overturn Roe, 15% said they read a little, and 3% said they saw nothing at all.

Second Amendment

The survey found 56% favor the ruling that the Second Amendment protects the right to possess a gun outside the home, and 44% oppose the expansion of gun rights.

According to Marquette, "compared to the May survey, this was a 10-percentage-point decrease in those favoring the ruling and a 10-point increase in those opposed."

Majorities of both Republicans and independents favor the ruling and a large majority of Democrats oppose it, Marquette says.

Opinion on same-sex marriage, LGBTQ discrimination decisions

According to the survey, 66% of respondents favor the 2015 Supreme Court decision guaranteeing a right to same-sex marriage and 34% opposed it.

As for the 220 Supreme Court ruling that protects gay and transgender workers from workplace discrimination, 85% of respondents favor it and 16% oppose it.

________

You can read the full detailed survey results by clicking here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip