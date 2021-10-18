Watch
Mandela Barnes leads Democrats in fundraising for Senate race

Brian Snyder/AP
Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes casts the Wisconsin delegation's votes during the roll call to nominate former Vice President Joe Biden as the Democratic Party's 2020 nominee for President, during the second night of the virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisc., Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. (Brian Snyder/Pool via AP)
Mandela Barnes
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes raised more money from donors over the past three months than any other Democrat in the crowded primary race for U.S. Senate.

Fundraising reports covering July through September show Barnes brought in $1.1 million. State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski and Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry each brought in more than $1 million, but that was because of large contributions they made to their own campaigns.

Wisconsin Public Radio reported the totals on Monday. The seat is currently held by Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson. He has yet to say whether he’s seeking a third term, but he reported raising about $906,000 over the most recent quarter.

