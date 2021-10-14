Watch
Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes raises $1.12 million over 3 months in Senate race

Morry Gash/AP
Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes speaks during a news conference Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. The city has suffered from unrest in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Posted at 7:54 PM, Oct 13, 2021
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes has raised just over $1 million in the first 10 weeks after launching his bid for U.S. Senate, the most of any candidate so far.

His campaign reported the summary totals on Wednesday ahead of a Friday filing deadline. Barnes is one of a dozen Democrats seeking the nomination. The seat is currently held by Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, who has not said yet whether he will seek a third term.

The primary is Aug. 9. Other Democratic candidates include state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski and Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry.

