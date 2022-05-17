Watch
Lawsuit seeks $2.4M damages from Wisconsin fake GOP electors

FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2016, photo, President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the Wisconsin State Fair Exposition Center in West Allis, Wis on Dec. 13, 2016. Two Wisconsin Democratic electors and a voter on Tuesday, May 17, 2021, sued Republicans who attempted to cast electoral ballots for Donald Trump in 2020 despite Joe Biden's victory in the battleground state. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci File)
Posted at 12:40 PM, May 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-17 13:40:01-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republicans who attempted to cast Wisconsin's electoral ballots for Donald Trump in 2020 are being sued by plaintiffs who allege they engaged in a conspiracy after Joe Biden won the battleground state.

Two Democratic electors and a voter are the plaintiffs in the lawsuit filed Tuesday in Dane County Circuit Court. They're seeking up to $2.4 million in punitive damages, saying it's necessary to deter such conduct in the future.

The plaintiffs say it's the first such lawsuit in any of the seven swing states where Republican electors falsely declared Trump the winner and cast their votes for him in December 2020. Republicans have said they were just trying to preserve Trump's position should a court overturn Biden's win.

