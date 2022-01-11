Watch
La Follette preparing for another run for secretary of state

Michael P. King/AP
FILE - Wisconsin Secretary of State Doug La Follette listens to Assistant Attorney General Maria Lazar make her opening arguments at a hearing in front of Dane County Circuit Judge Maryann Sumi at the Dane County Courthouse in Madison, Wis., March 29, 2011. Longtime secretary of state, Democrat La Follette, says he is preparing to run for reelection to the office he was first elected to in 1974 and that he's held since 1983. (AP Photo/Michael P. King, Pool File)
Doug La Follette
Posted at 2:12 PM, Jan 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-11 15:12:08-05

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s longtime secretary of state, Democrat Doug La Follette, says he is preparing to run for reelection to the office he was first elected to in 1974 and that he’s held since 1983.

The 81-year-old La Follette told The Associated Press on Tuesday that he was motivated to keep the largely powerless office in Democratic control to prevent the GOP-controlled Legislature from transferring powers to run elections to the secretary of state if a Republican would win.

Republican Rep. Amy Loudenbeck is running for secretary of state and wants to empower the office to serve as a check on the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission.

