Watch
NewsPoliticalElections Local

Actions

Johnson raises $7 million in 3 months for Senate reelection

ron johnson
Greg Nash/AP
FILE - In this March 3, 2021 file photo, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks during a Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs and Senate Committee on Rules and Administration joint hearing examining the January 6, attack on the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Critics of Johnson are calling him racist after he told an interviewer on Thursday, March 11, that he wasn’t worried about the supporters of former President Donald Trump who stormed the U.S. Capitol in January, but might have been concerned if they had been Black Lives Matter protesters. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP)
ron johnson
Posted at 10:47 AM, Apr 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-15 11:47:27-04

WISCONSIN — Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson says he has raised more than $7 million in the first three months of the year for his reelection bid, while his top Democratic challengers also reported bringing in millions.

Johnson is seeking a third term in the battleground state narrowly won by President Joe Biden in 2020.

Among Democrats, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes said he raised $1.7 million from January through March.

Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry reported raising $3.9 million over the period, but he put in $3.45 million of that.

Similarly, state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski raised $2.1 million, of which she contributed $1.5 million.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 - on your schedule