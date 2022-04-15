Johnson raises $7 million in 3 months for Senate reelection

WISCONSIN — Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson says he has raised more than $7 million in the first three months of the year for his reelection bid, while his top Democratic challengers also reported bringing in millions.

Johnson is seeking a third term in the battleground state narrowly won by President Joe Biden in 2020.

Among Democrats, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes said he raised $1.7 million from January through March.

Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry reported raising $3.9 million over the period, but he put in $3.45 million of that.

Similarly, state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski raised $2.1 million, of which she contributed $1.5 million.

