Gov. Evers: Prosecute if election laws were broken as alleged

Jose Luis Magana/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2019, file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during an interview during the National Governors Association 2019 winter meeting in Washington. The National Guard's headquarters opened an investigation in the fall of 2019 into allegations that the Wisconsin National Guard's top commander improperly initiated an internal investigation in a sexual assault case even as he was under scrutiny for allegedly mishandling sexual assault complaints, Gov. Tony Evers' office said Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
Posted at 12:18 PM, Nov 02, 2021
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers says Racine County officials should file charges if they believe election laws were broken at a Mount Pleasant nursing home as alleged by a sheriff who supports former President Donald Trump.

At a Capitol news conference Tuesday, the Democratic governor said that if "somebody screwed up, they should be prosecuted. Simple as that.”

Last week, Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling called on the Wisconsin Department of Justice to investigate a decision by the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission last year to tell local elections officials to send absentee ballots to nursing home residents instead of dispatching poll workers to them to oversee voting in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

