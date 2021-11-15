Watch
NewsPoliticalElections Local

Actions

GOP candidate for Wisconsin governor sues state Elections Commission

items.[0].image.alt
TMJ4
Rebecca Kleefisch announcing her run for Wisconsin governor in September of 2021.
Rebecca Kleefisch
Posted at 1:49 PM, Nov 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-15 14:49:46-05

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch is suing the Wisconsin Elections Commission seeking to suspend the guidance the agency gave to local election clerks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The lawsuit by the former lieutenant governor comes after the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau issued a report last month that said it found no evidence of any fraud in the state’s 2020 election.

Kleefisch alleges, among other things, that the commission broke the law in late March 2020 when it issued guidance allowing local clerks to consolidate polling places in the April 7 spring election. State law requires polling places to be established at least 30 days before an election.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Kyle Rittenhouse

Trial of Kyle Rittenhouse: Full coverage