Watch
NewsPoliticalElections Local

Actions

Former GOP lawmaker Jarchow running for attorney general

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Getty Images
UniversalImagesGroup
<p>State Capitol, Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by: Universal Images Group via Getty Images)</p>
state capitol
Posted at 7:06 PM, Oct 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-21 20:06:38-04

MADISON — Former Republican state Rep. Adam Jarchow is running for attorney general, setting up a primary with Fond du Lac District Attorney Eric Toney. Jarchow told the Cap Times in a story published Thursday that he was running and that he hoped that other Republicans join him.

The move comes two weeks after Ryan Owens, a University of Wisconsin law professor, dropped out of the race amid criticism from some conservatives for deleting podcast interviews he had done with critics of Donald Trump. The winner of the Republican primary will face Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul next year.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku