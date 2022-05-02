Watch
Evers launches his 1st TV ad buy of Wisconsin governor race

FILE - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers addresses a joint session of the Legislature in the Assembly chambers during the governor's State of the State speech at the state Capitol onn Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Madison, Wis. A divided Wisconsin Supreme Court has adopted "least change" legislative and congressional redistricting maps submitted by Democratic Gov. Evers, a plan that keeps Republican majorities in place by making few deviations to current districts. (AP Photo/Andy Manis, File)
Posted at 9:51 AM, May 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-02 10:51:18-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has launched his first television ad buy of his reelection bid, a $3.5 million effort that comes a week after the fourth Republican to get into the race spent nearly $1 million on ads introducing himself to voters.

The 60-second Evers ad that will begin airing statewide Tuesday marks an uptick in activity in the governor's race, coming on the heels of other large advertising buys by Republicans in recent weeks. Businessman Tim Michels spent nearly $1 million on ads last week when he launched his campaign and a super PAC supporting Kevin Nicholson ran nearly $1 million in ads in April.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

