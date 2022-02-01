Early voting begins in Milwaukee ahead of upcoming mayoral primary

MILWAUKEE — Thousands of Milwaukeeans begin casting their votes for the city’s upcoming mayoral primary on Feb. 15. Seven candidates are on the ballot, hoping to get your support on their quest to finish out former Mayor Tom Barrett’s term, after he resigned in December to become the new U.S. Ambassador to Luxembourg.

Alderwoman Marina Dimitrijevic, former Alderman Bob Donovan, community activist Ieshuh Griffin, Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson, Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas, entrepreneur Michael Sampson and State Senator Lena Taylor are all running for this upcoming special election.

On Feb. 15, the primary will be held, with the top two candidates advancing to the April 5 general election. The winner of that contest will finish the last two years of former Mayor Barrett’s term, which ends on April 16, 2024.

For the next week, you can vote at the Midtown Center on West Capitol Drive, Zablocki Library on West Oklahoma Avenue and at the Frank P. Zeidler Municipal Building on North Broadway.

Starting Feb. 8, six Milwaukee Public Library locations will also be available for early voting, and if you’re interested in voting by absentee ballot, the City of Milwaukee Election Commission has 15 ballot drop boxes located around town where you can turn yours in.

For a full list of locations, as well as in-depth interviews with each of the candidates, click here.

