Early voting starts Tuesday in Milwaukee: Here's where you can vote in the spring primary election

MILWAUKEE — The primary election for Milwaukee mayor is rapidly approaching. Seven candidates are on the ballot for the Feb. 15 election. On Tuesday, Feb. 1, early voting begins.

Below you can find where and when early voting is happening in Milwaukee. To see interviews with each candidate and read a description of who they are, click here.

Frank P. Zeidler Municipal Building - 841 North Broadway, Room 102



Tuesday, February 1 - Friday, February 11, 2022

9am – 6pm

*no weekends

Midtown Center - 5700 West Capitol Drive



Tuesday, February 1 - Saturday, February 12, 2022

9am – 6pm weekdays

10am – 2pm Saturdays

Zablocki Library - 3501 West Oklahoma Avenue



Tuesday, February 1 - Saturday, February 12, 2022

Noon – 7pm Mondays & Tuesdays

11am – 6pm Wednesdays & Thursdays

10am – 5pm Fridays & Saturdays

Bay View Library - 2566 S Kinnickinnic Ave



Tuesday, February 8 – Saturday, February 12, 2022

Noon – 5pm

East Library - 2320 N Cramer St



Tuesday, February 8 – Saturday, February 12, 2022

Noon – 5pm

Good Hope Library - 7717 W Good Hope Rd



Tuesday, February 8 – Saturday, February 12, 2022

Noon – 5pm

Tippecanoe Library - 3912 S Howell Ave



Tuesday, February 8 – Saturday, February 12, 2022

Noon – 5pm

Villard Square Library - 5190 N 35th St



Tuesday, February 8 – Saturday, February 12, 2022

Noon – 5pm

Washington Park Library - 2121 N Sherman Blvd



Tuesday, February 8 – Saturday, February 12, 2022

Noon – 5pm

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip