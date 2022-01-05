Democrats, Republicans lob accusations as anniversary of January insurrection approaches

MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin's Attorney General, Josh Kaul, is joining other Democratic AGs to draw attention to actions, they say, are threatening voting rights.

Kaul spoke during a joint Zoom call with attorney generals from Nevada, Delaware and Colorado who all highlighted what they termed as 'continued attempts to undermine election results,' led by Republicans who support the idea that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump.

As we approach one year since the Jan. 6 insurrection in Washington, D.C., Wisconsin's attorney general says this conversation is a necessary one.

"That big lie continues, unfortunately," said AG Josh Kaul. "It didn't end with the insurrection and it's important to talk about why the big lie is so dangerous."

Republicans also accuse Democrats of threatening democracy. Here's a recent exchange between Rep. Peter Meijer of Michigan and Chuck Todd, on 'Meet the Press'.

Chuck Todd: "You've got one party that's being led by Trump here that seems to be trying to delegitimize our democracy. Does that concern you? Do you share that fear and view?"

Rep. Peter Meijer: "I do. But I also see another party that's trying to delegitimize our democracy in far less dramatic ways. At least, you know, not guys with Viking hats, you know, bare-chested, running into the Capitol, but calling for packing the Supreme Court, calling for abolishing the Senate."

President Joe Biden won Wisconsin by nearly 21,000 votes, an outcome that has stood up against re-counts and a number of lawsuits. An investigation into the 2020 election results, led by former supreme court justice Michael Gableman, remains underway in Wisconsin.

