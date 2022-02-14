Watch
Democrats eye key governors' races as backstop against GOP

Scott Bauer/AP
FILE - Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks at Cumberland Elementary School, July 8, 2021, in Whitefish Bay, Wis. Wisconsin, Kansas, Michigan and Pennsylvania, are places with Republicans in control of state legislatures with Democratic-held governorships are on the ballot in the fall. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer, File)
Posted at 8:20 AM, Feb 14, 2022
Wisconsin is one of four states emerging as top priorities for Democrats in an election year when the party is facing fierce political headwinds.

Wisconsin as well as Kansas, Michigan and Pennsylvania have Republican-controlled legislatures and Democratic-held governorships. And those governorships are on the ballot in the fall.

If the governorships switch parties, a flood of GOP legislation that has been blocked so far would likely become law. If Democrats hold the northern trio of states that helped Democrat Joe Biden become president, Democrats improve their chances of holding them in the race for the White House in 2024.

