Democratic Wisconsin Senate hopeful Barnes releases first ad

Scott Bauer/AP
FILE - Wisconsin Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes speaks as he tours Giant Jones Brewery, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Madison, Wis. Barnes highlights his middle class upbringing in his first television ad of the hotly contested race released Wednesday, May 18, 2022, a spot that comes after two of his primary challengers have spent millions on ads and polls show a tightening race. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer, File)
Posted at 9:46 AM, May 18, 2022
WISCONSIN — Wisconsin Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes highlights his middle-class upbringing in his first television ad in the hotly contested race.

Two of his primary challengers, Alex Lasry and Sarah Godlewsk, have already spent millions on spots and polls show a tightening race.

The first ad from Barnes, the lieutenant governor, landed Wednesday.

The winner of the Aug. 9 primary in the battleground state will advance to face Republican Sen. Ron Johnson, who has also been on the air for months and groups backing Johnson have spent millions on ads so far.

