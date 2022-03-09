Watch
Democrat Janis Ringhand won't seek reelection to state Senate

Posted at 11:49 AM, Mar 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-09 12:49:41-05

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Another member of the Wisconsin state Senate is retiring. Democrat Janis Ringhand of Evansville announced Wednesday she won't seek reelection this fall.

Ringhand was first elected to the Senate in 2014. Rep. Mark Spreitzer of Beloit announced he will run for her seat.

Eighteen members of the Legislature have now announced they won't seek reelection this fall, including 12 from the Assembly and now five from the Senate. What's more, Republican Sen. Dale Kooyenga said Tuesday that new district boundaries the state Supreme Court adopted last week moved him into Sen. Alberta Darling's district and if those maps stand he won't run again. Republicans have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review the state justices' decision.

