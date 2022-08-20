Decision 2020: Tim Michels meets with Milwaukee mother whose daughter was killed by gun violence

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee is on pace to break homicide records again this year. Tim Michels, the Republican nominee for Wisconsin government with a Mother Friday whose daughter was killed by gun violence.

Chief Political Reporter Charles Benson broke down Governor Tony Evers' and Michels' crime prevention plans.

TMJ4 was invited to sit in for a few minutes during Michels' meeting with families impacted by Milwaukee's rising gun violence. Michels pledged to work with Milwaukee leaders, including Democrats, to address the violence.

Inside the GOP campaign office on North Martin Luther King Drive, Michels and Republican nominee for Attorney General Eric Toney listened to concerns about crime in Milwaukee.

Michael Craine was beaten after getting off a bus and Toni Ivy-Covington lost her 17-year-old daughter in April to gun violence. She now cares for her grandson Keywon.

Michels says he hears their frustration.

"It will require investing more, but it's not just about money," Michels says. "It's about leadership. I will work with anybody."

In June, Gov. Evers walked a north side neighborhood with Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and talked with worried families about crime.

The Evers Administration points to $100 million invested in crime prevention efforts and support from crime victims. This includes $2.2 million for the Milwaukee Police Department.

“Governor Evers has made preventing and addressing the root causes of violence a top priority, said Evers Campaign Communications Director Sam Roecker. “Any serious discussion about preventing violence and improving public safety has to include common sense gun safety."

Evers updated his public safety plan last week..

WATCH: Gov. Evers talked with TMJ4's Charles Benson iN July about the need for red flag laws in Wisconsin

1-on-1 with Gov. Tony Evers on his crime prevention plan

Michels' plan includes hiring more police in high-crime areas and new mandatory minimums for felons with guns.

As Michels held Keywon Friday, he said, "This is how you know that this is not some statistic. This is the future of Milwaukee right here, and there's 1000s of baby boys like this and baby girls that are being failed right now. I get really fired up about this. I pledge to Keywon and the 1000s of other young boys and girls like this out there. Hope is on the way."

WATCH more of Tim Michels interview with Charles Benson.

1-on-1 with Tim Michels on his crime prevention plan

Gov. Evers will face off against Michels and Independent Joan Ellis Beglinger this November.

TMJ4 will bring you debates between the candidates in the top statewide races. The U.S. Senate Debate is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 13 at 6 p.m. The Gubernatorial debate between Michels and Gov. Evers is on Thursday, Oct. 20 at 6 p.m. TMJ4's Benson and Shannon Sims will be moderators.

