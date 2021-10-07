Attorney investigating Wisconsin election cancels interviews, subpoenas for now

The attorney leading a Wisconsin Republican-ordered investigation into the 2020 presidential election has decided to back off the effort, canceling interviews and subpoenas he issued to mayors and clerks of the state's five biggest cities.

On Tuesday, retired Wisconsin Supreme Court justice and current attorney Michael Gableman told the Green Bay Common Council about his plans to issue a subpoena to that city’s mayor and four other Democratic-leaning cities, including Milwaukee's. That came days after he demanded records from clerks in the same cities and the state’s top elections official.

Madison City Attorney Michael Haas confirmed to TMJ4 News on Thursday that Gableman's team may request more documents or interviews later, but that they are limiting the requests for now.

Gableman also said on Tuesday he does not know if he can complete his investigation by the end of October, as Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said he expected it to be done.

President Joe Biden won Wisconsin by about 0.6 percent or about 20,000 votes. Vos has nevertheless called an investigation into the election, hiring Gableman to lead the effort. Gableman was given about $680,000 in taxpayer money to conduct the probe.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

