Attorney calls decertifying Wisconsin 2020 election 'pointless'

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — An attorney for the lead investigator hired by Wisconsin Republicans to look into the 2020 election says that the election is “done and over” and attempting to decertify President Joe Biden’s win is “pointless.”

Attorney James Bopp’s client, former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, earlier this month strongly suggested the Legislature look at decertifying the 2020 election won by Biden.

But Bopp on Thursday told the same Assembly elections committee where Gableman presented his report that decertification was impossible. That's the same thing that numerous other nonpartisan attorneys and legal experts have said.

