Watch
NewsPoliticalElections Local

Actions

Assembly Speaker Vos: 'Zero chance' of GOP taking over elections

items.[0].image.alt
Scott Bauer/AP
FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2016, file photo, Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos speaks during a news conference, in Madison, Wis. Assembly Republicans were set to hand Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul another defeat Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, scheduling a vote on a bill creating sexual assault evidence kit testing protocols after tacking on divisive provisions critics say are designed to ensure it never becomes law. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer, File)
Robin Vos
Posted at 12:30 PM, Jan 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-07 14:00:45-05

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A top Republican lawmaker in the presidential battleground state of Wisconsin says there is “zero chance” the GOP-controlled Legislature will take over awarding the state’s 10 presidential elector votes in 2024, even as Democrats worry that is their goal.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos told The Associated Press in an interview Friday that he also opposes dissolving the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission, which oversees elections, or making wholesale changes to how it operates.

There’s been an intense focus on Wisconsin and its election laws since President Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump by nearly 21,000 votes last year.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku