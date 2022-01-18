Watch
NewsPoliticalElections Local

Actions

Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke won't seek reelection

items.[0].image.alt
Scott Bauer/AP
FILE - In this May 15, 2019 file photo, Wisconsin Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, right, and Majority Leader Jim Steineke, left, speak in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin's Republican Assembly leaders are breaking with President Donald Trump over possibly delaying the Nov. 3, 2020 presidential election. Speaker Vos and Majority Leader Steineke tweeted Thursday, July 30, 2020, that they oppose delaying the election, a date that is enshrined in federal law and would require an act of Congress to change, including agreement from the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer File)
Jim Steineke robin vos
Posted at 1:00 PM, Jan 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-18 14:00:22-05

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke says he won't seek reelection this fall. Steineke said in a news release Tuesday that he believes the time has come to “pass the torch” and he will refocus on returning to the private sector.

The Kaukauna Republican was first elected to the Assembly in 2010 and helped pass Act 10, then-Gov. Scott Walker's plan to strip most public workers of their union rights.

The GOP caucus made him assistant majority leader in 2013 and majority leader in 2015.

Read his statement here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku