Watch
NewsPoliticalElections Local

Actions

Abortion rights may rest on governor's races in some states

Election 2020 Audits Georgia
Ben Gray/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2021 file photo, Fulton County Georgia elections workers process absentee ballots for the Senate runoff election in Atlanta. On Monday, June 21, 2021, a judge is set to hear arguments over whether a lawsuit that alleges fraud during the November general election in Georgia’s most populous county should be dismissed. (AP Photo/Ben Gray, File)
Election 2020 Audits Georgia
Posted at 7:44 AM, May 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-07 08:44:54-04

WISCONSIN — The fight for Congress often dominates midterm elections.

But the stunning revelation that the Supreme Court may soon overturn its landmark decision on abortion rights has thrust candidates for governor into the forefront of the 2022 midterm debate.

In a handful of battleground states with Republican-controlled state legislatures, every Republican candidate for governor supports severe abortion restrictions, if not a total ban with no exceptions.

That allows Democrats to rightly claim that women’s access to abortion in some states may rest almost entirely on which party wins the governor’s race in November.

Governor’s races in Arizona, Georgia, Florida, Michigan, Ohio, Texas and Wisconsin could have a profound impact on abortion rights.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 - on your schedule