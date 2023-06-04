Decision 2024: GOP presidential politics heat up in Iowa ahead of debate in Milwaukee

The summer presidential political season kicked off in Iowa on Saturday. Eight Republican contenders trying to get momentum behind their message and ahead of the one candidate who was not in the Hawkeye state for the traditional Roast and Ride political event.

Riding a Harley is not a requirement to be President of the United States, but it sure can rev up a few votes, in the key caucus state of Iowa.

“It's down to a couple of guys, Pence and DeSantos," said voter Gary Philipp, who was referring to Ron DeSantis.

Former Vice President Mike Pence was the only GOP contender at the Roast and Ride actually riding a Harley. He's not officially in the race but that is expected to change Wednesday with an announcement in Iowa on Wednesday

‘Well, my wife Karen and I spent a lot of time reflecting and praying about how we might best serve the country during a very challenging time," said Pence.

No Harley for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Lots of handshakes with supporters when we asked him if he expects to be the nominee when Republicans hold their convention in Milwaukee next summer?

“That's why I'm running, man.”

A crush of camera crews surrounded the candidate that is running second in the polls, but still double digits behind former President Donald Trump who was not here.

DeSantis, talking with voters who want change not only in leadership but with the departments that work and help run the government.

“So you need like 1000s of people ready to descend because other otherwise the swamp will just eat your lunch,” said DeSantis .

It was a casting call of a diverse candidate at the Iowa fairgrounds from South Carolina Senator Tim Scott trying to be the first African American Republican nominee.

“I am running because I believe America can do for anyone. What she has done for me.”

To former US ambassador and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, who's not a fan of the debt ceiling deal saying it doesn't do enough to reduce the nation's nearly $32 trillion debt.

“First of all, you do cut the spending that you need to have across the board. You make sure that you stop the earmarks, said Haley. You make sure that in foreign policy, let's stop giving money to countries that hate America. $50 billion went there last year.

Ohio Business Owner, Vivek Ramaswamy is the only millennial in the race and self-described American nationalist.

“Revive the ideals that set the country into motion, merit excellence, free speech, said Ramaswamy

A big crowd here with big decisions in 2024.

“I followed Nikki Haley for a long time when she was in the U.N. I'm very impressed with her and she cemented that for me," said Mary Robertson.

But for Mary’s husband: “It's Trump, you know, what do we do about Trump? And so, I don't have the answer of how you change that, I hope one of them does.”

Iowa is a key state, but all these candidates have Milwaukee on their minds not only because of the first presidential primary debate in August, but also for the Republican National Convention, next July.

